BRIEF-Chinook Energy Inc says clarified recent Alberta Energy regulator pipeline performance report published on AER's webpage

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc

* Chinook Energy Inc says clarified recent Alberta Energy regulator pipeline performance report published on AER's webpage

* Chinook Energy Inc says during 2016, Chinook had one reportable pipeline incident

* Chinook no longer owns or operates Granlea property

* Chinook Energy says 2016 incident was classified as "low consequence", involved sweet low pressure natural gas pipeline leak during annual pressure testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: