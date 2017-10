June 5 (Reuters) - Chiome Bioscience Inc

* Says it received a TROP-2 antibody related patent, Anti-Human Trop-2 Antibody Having Antitumor Activity In Vivo, (application No.201280057258.4) in China on June 5

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MD18oX

