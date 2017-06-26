June 26 Chiome Bioscience Inc
* Says co receives two formal notifications from ADC
Therapeutics SA in respect of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b
* In regard to LIV-1205, co grants ADC Therapeutics SA
exclusive rights of development, manufacture and sales of
LIV-1205 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)
* Says co will receive an undisclosed up-front payment
following execution of the definitive license agreement for
LIV-1205
* In regard to LIV-2008b, ADC Therapeutics has advised it
will not exercise the option to develop an ADC and co will
continue to make efforts to develop and outlicense thereafter
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6qZykA
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)