June 19 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:
* Chipotle - for Q2, continue to expect food costs to be
about 34.2pct of sales, marketing & promotion costs to be up
about 20 to 30 basis points versus q1
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc says for the full year,
continue to expect comparable restaurant sales increases in the
high single digits
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - "expect other operating costs as
a percentage of sales for Q2 to be at or slightly higher than
reported for Q1"
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for full year, continue to
expect 195-210 new restaurant openings, an estimated effective
tax rate of approximately 39.0pct
Source text: (bit.ly/2tlzwwH)
