FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 30, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 mln - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* CEO Steve Ells' FY 2016 total compensation was $15.7 million versus $13.8 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing

* Former Co-CEO Monty Moran's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.5 million versus $13.6 million in FY 2015

* Former CFO Jack Hartung's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.9 million versus $6.0 million in FY 2015

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Shareholders agreed to withdraw shareholder proposal calling for separation of chairman and CEO positions, appoint independent chairman

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Agreed with shareholders Amalgamated Bank and CTW Investment Group to further strengthen lead director position

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director will write annual letter to shareholders to be included in proxy statement for annual shareholder meetings each year, beginning 2018

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director to review and approve the agenda for each board meeting

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - Lead director together with chair of compensation committee, lead annual performance evaluation of chief executive officer Source text: [bit.ly/2nANBEe] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.