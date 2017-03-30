FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill enter agreements with CEO and CFO to modify terms of performance share awards
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill enter agreements with CEO and CFO to modify terms of performance share awards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - entered into agreements with Steve Ells, CEO, Jack Hartung, CFO,Mark Crumpacker, to modify terms of performance share awards

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - agreements to modify terms of performance share awards made to each of foregoing executive officers in February 2016

* Chipotle - modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include measurement period for establishing stock price achievement increased from 30-60 days

* Chipotle - Modifications to 2016 performance share award terms include reducing maximum payout to 300 pct of target awards; prior maximum was 400 pct of target Source text: (bit.ly/2oDQKlN) Further company coverage:

