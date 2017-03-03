FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill files for potential offering of 2.9 mln shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill files for potential offering of 2.9 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-as of Feb 3, pershing square funds own 2.9 million shares of co's stock, or about 10.0% of outstanding shares of common stock

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on Feb 3, entered registration rights agreement with pershing square for resale of shares pershing square funds own Source text: (bit.ly/2mVZT8x) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.