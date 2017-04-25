FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill reports Q1 earnings per share $1.60
April 25, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill reports Q1 earnings per share $1.60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc-

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.60

* Q1 revenue $1.07 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.05 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 17.8%

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly food costs were 33.8% of revenue, a decrease of 150 basis points compared to q1 of 2016

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 17.7% from 6.8%

* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high-single digits

* Sees 195 - 210 new restaurant openings in fy 2017

* Chipotle Mexican Grill - decrease in q1 food costs was primarily driven by lower food waste and testing costs

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - decrease in q1 food costs was partially offset by higher avocado prices

* Chipotle Mexican Grill-q1 comparable restaurant sales increased due to improved customer traffic, reduced promotional activity, increased average check Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

