May 26, 2017 / 6:09 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident

* Says in addition, Chipotle continues to support law enforcement's investigation and is working with payment card networks

* ‍during investigation, Chipotle removed malware and continues to work with cyber security firms to evaluate ways to enhance its security measures​

* The malware searched for track data read from magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through POS device

* Identified operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on POS devices at some restaurants between March 24 and April 18

* Not all locations were involved, and specific time frames vary by location for payment card security incident

* Working with payment card networks so that banks that issue payment cards can be made aware and initiate heightened monitoring

* There is no indication that other customer information was affected

* Customers that used payment card at affected location should remain "vigilant" to possibility of fraud by reviewing card statements for unauthorized activity​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

