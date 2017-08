May 16 (Reuters) - Chisbridge Ltd:

* Statement regarding recent share price movement

* Chisbridge, a newly created co by Interquest management team, notes recent movement in Interquest's share price

* Board of Chisbridge confirms that it is evaluating making an offer for interquest at 42 pence per share in cash with a full loan note alternative