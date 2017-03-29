FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Chisholm Oil ties up with Apollo to buy oil and gas assets
March 29, 2017

BRIEF-Chisholm Oil ties up with Apollo to buy oil and gas assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc

* Chisholm Oil & Gas and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management announce strategic partnership and acquisition of stack assets

* Chisholm Oil & Gas - co, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo announced formation of a strategic partnership to invest in oil and gas properties in Oklahoma

* Chisholm Oil & Gas Llc - initial acquisition is comprised of approximately 53,000 acres in and around Kingfisher County, Oklahoma

* Chisholm Oil & Gas - Apollo funds have opportunity to invest up to $900 million in Chisholm to develop co's existing assets and pursue add-on acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

