BRIEF-Chisholm Oil ties up with Apollo to buy oil and gas assets

March 29 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc

* Chisholm Oil & Gas and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management announce strategic partnership and acquisition of stack assets

* Chisholm Oil & Gas - co, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo announced formation of a strategic partnership to invest in oil and gas properties in Oklahoma

* Chisholm Oil & Gas Llc - initial acquisition is comprised of approximately 53,000 acres in and around Kingfisher County, Oklahoma

* Chisholm Oil & Gas - Apollo funds have opportunity to invest up to $900 million in Chisholm to develop co's existing assets and pursue add-on acquisitions