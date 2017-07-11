BRIEF-Kee Holdings appoints Feng Xiaoying as Executive Director
* Feng Xiaoying has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Chlitina Holding Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6.5 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 8
* Evogene Ltd- company reached an important milestone in its crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Company