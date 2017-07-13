FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Choice Hotels appoints Patrick Pacious CEO, effective Jan.1
July 13, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 8 minutes ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels appoints Patrick Pacious CEO, effective Jan.1

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels announces senior leadership succession plan

* Choice hotels international inc says its board of directors appointed Patrick Pacious as president and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2018

* Choice Hotels International Inc says Pacious currently serves as president and chief operating officer, and will succeed chief executive officer stephen joyce

* Choice Hotels -Joyce will continue in his role as ceo through end of year, after which he will assume role of vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

