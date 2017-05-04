FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International reports Q1 EPS $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc

* Choice hotels international reports a 38-percent increase in first quarter diluted earnings per share

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.78 to $2.84

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Did not repurchase shares of common stock under its share repurchase program during three months ended March 31, 2017

* Currently has authorization to purchase up to 4.0 million additional shares under this program

* Adjusted EBITDA from hotel franchising activities for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $297 million and $302 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

