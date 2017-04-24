FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Properties Real Estate reports Qtrly FFO per unit diluted of $0.264

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Choice properties real estate investment trust reports solid results for the first quarter of 2017 and announces 4.2pct increase to annual distributions

* Qtrly rental revenue of $203.4 million, an increase of $11.2 million

* Qtrly funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.264

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net operating income $142.4 million versus $132.4 million

* Qtrly occupancy 98.8pct versus 98.7pct

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - in 2017, co expects to invest approximately $192 million in development projects

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-in 2017,co expects to maintain total occupancy rate of about 98pct, with occupancy rate for ancillary GLA in 90pct range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.