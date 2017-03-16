BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman

March 16 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - Weston will continue as chairman and CEO of George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies Limited