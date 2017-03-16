FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust announces planned transition for board of trustees chairman

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - Galen G. Weston to step down as chairman of board of trustees with Anthony R. Graham nominated to succeed

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment - Weston will continue as chairman and CEO of George Weston Limited and Loblaw Companies Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

