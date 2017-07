July 27 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

* Says approves issue of NCDs up to INR 115 billion

* June quarter consol profit 2.07 billion rupees versus profit 1.67 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter consol total revenue 12.47 billion rupees versus 11.15 billion rupees year ago