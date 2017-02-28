UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
* Breach limited to about two dozen gas station convenience stores
Feb 28 Chong Hing Bank Ltd:
* FY profit attributable to equity owners amounted to HK$1.42 billion, an increase of 19% over that of last year
* FY net interest income HK$ 2.04 billion versus HK$1.78 billion
* Total capital ratio decreased from 17.73% in December 2015 to 16.32% in December 2016
* Final dividend of HK$0.39 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.