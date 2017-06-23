BRIEF-Sfinks Polska to acquire 'Piwiarnia Warki' chain from Grupa Zywiec
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FROM GRUPA ZYWIEC AND WILL ACQUIRE FRANCHISE CHAIN OF PUBS 'PIWIARNIA WARKI' FOR 12.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET
June 23Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 30 and the dividend will be paid on June 30
LONDON, June 23 Another wobble in commodity-related shares saw UK bluechips extend their underperformance against continental European peers on Friday.