BRIEF-India's Hero Motocorp June total sales up 14 pct
* Says company sold 547,185 units of motorcycles during June 2017 , thereby growing by 13% over the corresponding month last year.
July 3 Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.3 billion yuan ($191.47 million) in Hangzhou city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2thapeQ
($1 = 6.7896 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Samir Cherfan is appointed Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing for Middle East and Africa at PSA Group effective July 1st 2017.