4 months ago
BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it received a notice from Chongqing Laiquyuan Trading
April 24, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says it received a notice from Chongqing Laiquyuan Trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Received a notice from chongqing laiquyuan trading co., ltd

* Chongqing iron & steel co ltd - notice sets out application by laiquyuan co to chongqing municipal first intermediate people's court for reorganisation of co

* Chongqing iron & steel co- notice refers to reorganisation of co on ground that co is unable to repay due debts and co's assets are insufficient for repayment of all its debts

* Chongqing iron & steel co -if court formally accepts application for reorganisation of co, co will be exposed to risk of declaration of bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

