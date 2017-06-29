BRIEF-SciBase gets approval from FDA for Nevisense
* FDA HAS APPROVED SCIBASE PRE-MARKET APPROVAL (PMA) FOR ITS PRODUCT NEVISENSE.
June 29Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
LONDON, June 29 Full details on the surprise success of a Novartis anti-inflammatory drug in cutting cardiovascular risk for heart attack survivors will be presented at a medical meeting on Aug. 27, conference organisers said on Thursday.