BRIEF-Eldorado Resorts qtrly basic EPS $0.02
* Eldorado Resorts reports first quarter net revenue of $200.9 million, operating income of $14.1 million and adjusted ebitda of $33.4 million
April 28 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 23.2 percent to 31.2 percent, or to be 615.6 million yuan to 655.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 499.7 million yuan
* Says that increased game revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7o9xv6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 4 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has applied for a patent to compete with Amazon.com Inc's wifi-connected, one-button ordering device, Amazon Dash, according to data provider CB Insights.