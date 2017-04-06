BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Says it renewed vaccine promotion agreement with U.S. pharma company to promote vaccine products in China mainland
* Says agreement amount is about 1.18 billion yuan in total
* Agreement period is from 2017 to 2020
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zeL7wR
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing