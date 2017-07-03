BRIEF-Rayence signs contract worth 23.53 bln won
* Says it signed 23.53 billion won contract with GE Healthcare, to provide CMOS Detector
July 3Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 1200 percent to 1500 percent, or to be 156.5 million yuan to 192.6 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.0 million yuan
* The main reason for the forecast is improved vaccine promotion and marketing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dWLixx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed 23.53 billion won contract with GE Healthcare, to provide CMOS Detector
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent, or to be 109.4 million yuan to 125.0 million yuan