May 12, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces Q1 net income of $26.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* Chorus Aviation announces solid first quarter 2017 earnings

* Chorus Aviation Inc - in Q1 of 2017, Chorus reported revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $320.6 million, and $54.1 million, respectively

* Chorus Aviation Inc - Q1 net income of $26.7 million, or $0.22 per basic share, including an unrealized foreign exchange gain of $10.4 million

* Chorus Aviation Inc - chorus expects to acquire and lease two additional new CRJ1000s to Air Nostrum by end of September 2017

* Chorus Aviation Inc - also intends to acquire six atr 72-600s on lease to U.K. Carrier, Flybe and Virgin Australia; transaction is expected to close by end of June 2017

* Chorus Aviation Inc - capital expenditures for 2017, are expected to be between $45.0 million and $55.0 million

* Chorus Aviation Inc - CPA fleet transition to larger aircraft will generate approximately 10pct more available seat miles in fiscal 2017 over same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

