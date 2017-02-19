BRIEF-Chorus Ltd says HY net profit after tax NZ$66 million vs NZ$33 million

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Chorus Ltd

* Interim dividend of 8.5cps

* Net profit after tax (npat) for the six months ended 31 december 2016 of $66 million versus $33 million

* Fy17 ebitda guidance was increased to a new range of $645 to $665 million, from $625 to $645 million previously

* Hy operating revenues were $529 million and operating expenses were $194 million

* Fy17 capex guidance was increased to a new range of $640 to $680 million, from $610 to $650 previously.

* Fy17 fibre connections and layer 2 capex was increased to a new range of $270 to $300 million, from $250 to $280 million previously

* Previous guidance ranges for fy17, ufb1 and ufb2 average cost per premises connected have been increased by $150 to reflect changed approach in capitalisation

