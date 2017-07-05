BRIEF-Textile products firm Xinfengming and unit to invest $93 mln in chemical fibre firm
* Says it and unit plan to invest $93 million to set up chemical fibre firm
July 5 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S:
* CEO says on conference call the market should not expect any further extraordinary dividends in the financial year 2016/17
* The firm announced an extraordinary dividend of 100 million euros ($113.58 million) in connection with its results for the third quarter on Tuesday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)
LONDON, July 5 British online grocer Ocado has seen a pick-up in enquiries from U.S. supermarket groups interested in possible partnership deals in the wake of Amazon's $13.7 billion deal to buy Whole Foods, its boss said on Wednesday.