5 months ago
BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Q4 loss per share $0.46
March 15, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Christopher & Banks Q4 loss per share $0.46

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Christopher & Banks Corp

* Christopher & banks corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 sales $85 million

* Q4 same store sales fell 7.8 percent

* Q4 loss per share $0.46

* Christopher & banks corp- company currently expects average square footage to be down approximately 4.6% for fiscal 2017 as compared to fiscal 2016

* Christopher & banks says 53rd week in fiscal 2017 is expected to add about $4.2 million in sales and to reduce operating income by approximately $1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

