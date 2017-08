April 27 (Reuters) - Chromadex Corp:

* Chromadex announces strategic investment led by Mr. Li Ka-Shing

* Chromadex Corp - entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $25 million of its common stock

* Chromadex Corp - entered into securities purchase agreement for sale of up to $25 million of its common stock in a private placement led by Hong Kong business leader Mr. Li Ka-Shing