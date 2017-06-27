June 27 Chuang's China Investments Ltd :

* ‍FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1,452.0 million​

* Resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of 2.0 hk cents per share for year ended 31st march

* FY revenues HK$470.7 million versus HK$462.6 million

* Resolved to recommend payment of a special dividend of 2.0 HK cents per share for year ended 31st March