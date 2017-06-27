BRIEF-China Assets seeks trading halt
* China assets seeks trading halt pending release of announcement pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers published by securities and futures commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Chuang's China Investments Ltd :
* FY profit attributable to equity holders HK$1,452.0 million
* Resolved to recommend payment of a final dividend of 2.0 hk cents per share for year ended 31st march
* FY revenues HK$470.7 million versus HK$462.6 million
* Resolved to recommend payment of a special dividend of 2.0 HK cents per share for year ended 31st March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China assets seeks trading halt pending release of announcement pursuant to code on takeovers and mergers published by securities and futures commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares of China Assets (Holdings) Limited will be halted on June 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: