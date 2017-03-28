FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Church & Dwight Co on March 27, 2017 executed a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - on March 27, 2017, Church & Dwight Co Inc executed a credit agreement - sec filing

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - credit agreement provides for a $200 million unsecured term loan credit facility - sec filing

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - credit facility is available in a single draw from closing date to may 15, 2017

* Church & Dwight Co Inc - payment of principal amounts of any loans outstanding under credit agreement is due no later than September 27, 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2nxKYo9) Further company coverage:

