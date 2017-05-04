BRIEF-Church & Dwight reports Q1 earnings per share $0.51

May 4 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:
* Church & Dwight reports q1 reported EPS of $0.51; adjusted EPS of $0.52 exceeds Q1 outlook
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.51
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.75 to $1.77
* Q1 sales $877.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $869.7 million
* Expect reported EPS of $0.21 to $0.23 and adjusted of $0.37 per share in Q2
* Expect first half adjusted eps to increase approximately 5pc
* For Q2, off to a strong start and expect reported and organic sales growth of about 1-2pct
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.92 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $904.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: