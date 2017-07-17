BRIEF-Church & Dwight to acquire Waterpik for about $1 bln

1 Min Read
July 17 (Reuters) - Church & Dwight Co Inc:
* Church & Dwight to acquire Waterpik for approximately $1 billion
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - reaffirms 2017 outlook and announces 2018 EPS outlook
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - acquisition is structured as a stock purchase that company expects to finance with debt
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - Waterpik was acquired from Midocean Partners
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - in 2018, we expect to deliver approximately 18 pct reported EPS growth
* Church & Dwight Co - acquisition is expected to be neutral to 2017 EPS, inclusive of transition costs, acquisition-related expenses, other expenses
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $3.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Church & Dwight Co Inc - expect to deliver 9 pct adjusted eps growth ($2.09) in 2018