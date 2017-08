April 25 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc-

* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces new $250 million share repurchase program

* New program replaces prior $150 million program that was authorized in february 2016 and had unused authorization of $114.6 million

* Churchill Downs Inc - new authorized amount includes and is not in addition to any unspent amount remaining under prior authorization