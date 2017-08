Feb 28 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc

* Churchill Downs Inc reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $1.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net revenue of $278.3 million, up 2 percent over prior year

* Q4 revenue view $285.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Churchill Downs Inc - for quarter, total bookings decreased $9.6 million, or 8 percent