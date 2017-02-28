BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings announces fourth quarter results

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc

* Chuy's Holdings, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $79.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $81.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chuy's holdings inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0 million

* Chuy's holdings inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Chuy's holdings inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 1.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: