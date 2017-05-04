FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc:

* Chuy's Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.11 to $1.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $88 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5% versus a previous range of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees in 2017, opening of 12 to 14 new restaurants

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $39.0 million to $44.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $382.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.