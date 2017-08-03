BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.31

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc

* Chuy's Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 revenue $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees ‍2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of negative 1.5% to positive 0.5%

* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 ‍net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $36.0 million to $41.0 million​