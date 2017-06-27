June 27 Chyang Sheng Dyeing & Finishing Co Ltd :

* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$3.3 per share for 2016

* Ex-dividend date July 12

* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18

* Record date July 18

* Payment date Aug. 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G3ZKUs

