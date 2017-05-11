FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-CI Financial Q1 earnings per share C$0.51
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CI Financial Q1 earnings per share C$0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ci Financial Corp

* Ci financial reports first quarter results, increases dividend

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.51

* Q1 sales rose 29 percent to c$4.6 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ci financial corp - board of directors declared a 2% increase in monthly cash dividend to $0.1175 per share

* Ci financial corp - average assets under management were $119.4 billion for q1 of 2017, an increase of 11% from q1 of 2016

* Ci financial corp - at march 31, 2017, ci's assets under management were $120.7 billion, up $12.0 billion from march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

