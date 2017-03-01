BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

March 1 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp:

* CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - preliminary assets under management at February 28, 2017 of $120.2 billion and total assets of $159.5 billion

* CI Financial - average assets under management for quarter-to-date were $118.7 billion, up 3.4% over average assets under management for Q4 of 2016