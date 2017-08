May 8 (Reuters) - CI GAMES SA:

* SAYS IT SOLD ABOVE 250,000 PIECES OF "SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3” GAME AS OF MAY 8

* THE RESULTS OF SALE OF "SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR 3" GAME ARE BELOW EXPECTATIONS OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD