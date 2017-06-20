June 20 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has
been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management,
canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - christina kramer has
been named group head, personal and small business banking,
canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - kevin glass continues
as chief finance officer
* Says harry culham continues as group head, capital
markets
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - laura
dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - deepak khandelwal
will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and
innovation
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - brian lee continues
as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on
cibc's operating committee
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - david williamson,
sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be
leaving cibc in q1 of 2018
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - larry richman to
become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank
on after acquisition of privatebancorp
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - in interim,
williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client
connectivity and innovation team
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - steve geist, sevp and
group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of
year
