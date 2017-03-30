FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIBC, Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:34 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CIBC, Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Privatebancorp Inc:

* Cibc and Privatebancorp announce revised merger agreement

* Privatebancorp Inc - stockholders will receive, upon completion of proposed merger with CIBC, US$24.20 in cash and 0.4176 of a CIBC common share

* Privatebancorp Inc - amended agreement values Privatebancorp at approximately 2.7 times tangible book value as of December 31, 2016

* Privatebancorp Inc - CIBC estimates that completion of transaction will contribute approximately US$340 million (c$450 million) of net income in fiscal 2020

* Privatebancorp Inc - board unanimously supports amended terms and continues to recommend that Privatebancorp stockholders approve transaction

* Privatebancorp Inc-CIBC estimates that completion of transaction wil become accretive to CIBC's earnings per share within three years of closing date

* Privatebancorp Inc - CIBC expects to maintain a "strong" common equity tier (cet) 1 ratio at closing above 10 per cent

* Privatebancorp Inc - amended agreement values privatebancorp at approximately US$4.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

