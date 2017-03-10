BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says successful auction bid to buy 1.5 mtpa Frac Sand Mine and processing plant for $35.25 mln
* Mammoth announces successful auction bid to acquire 1.5 mtpa frac sand mine and processing plant for $35.25 million
March 10 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce :
* CIBC receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- the approval would permit CIBC to purchase for cancellation from time to time up to eight million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 British police named the man who killed three people near parliament before being shot dead as Khalid Masood, saying he had a string of criminal convictions but none for terrorism-related offences.