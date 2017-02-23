FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CIBC to take 'disciplined' approach to PrivateBancorp bid
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-CIBC to take 'disciplined' approach to PrivateBancorp bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc ceo says privatebancorp would be better bank under cibc's ownership but cibc will take "disciplined" approach

* Cibc ceo says believes bank make must have u.s. Exposure in long-term

* Cibc ceo says organic investment is a priority along with continuing to grow dividends

* Cibc ceo says may have to be more active in buying back stock if not able to consumate privatebancorp deal

* Cibc retail head says "feels good" about nature of bank's mortgage growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

