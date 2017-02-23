Feb 23 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc ceo says privatebancorp would be better bank under
cibc's ownership but cibc will take "disciplined" approach
* Cibc ceo says believes bank make must have u.s. Exposure
in long-term
* Cibc ceo says organic investment is a priority along with
continuing to grow dividends
* Cibc ceo says may have to be more active in buying back
stock if not able to consumate privatebancorp deal
* Cibc retail head says "feels good" about nature of bank's
mortgage growth
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)