4 months ago
BRIEF-Ciber files for chapter 11 protection; secures $45 mln in DIP financing
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ciber files for chapter 11 protection; secures $45 mln in DIP financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc

* Ciber files for chapter 11 protection and secures $45 million in dip financing to fund ongoing operations during process and agree to an asset purchase agreement with Capgemini America

* Ciber - Co, certain U.S. subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions seeking relief under chapter 11 in U.S bankruptcy court in district of Delaware

* Initiates a process intended to preserve value and accommodate an orderly going-concern sale of company's business operations

* Ciber - Notice of proposed sale to Capgemini will be given to third parties and competing bids will be solicited.

* Ciber Inc - Entered "stalking horse" purchase agreement with Capgemini to acquire substantially all of assets of co in North America and India

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

