5 months ago
BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
April 3, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc:

* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility

* Ciber Inc - amendment no. 14 permits an overadvance under credit facility of $12.3 million through and including March 31, 2017

* Ciber Inc - on March 31, 2017, co terminated receivables facility co's European subsidiaries had with Faunus Group International Inc

* Ciber Inc - on March 30, 2017, Ciber AG ("Ciber Germany") filed an insolvency proceeding in Cologne, Germany Source text:(bit.ly/2n5oKeH) Further company coverage:

